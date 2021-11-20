Watford v Manchester United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Watford v Manchester United live stream, Saturday 20 November, 3pm GMT

Manchester United will be looking to bounce back from defeat in the Manchester derby when they face Watford on Saturday afternoon.

After a brief uptick which brought positive results against Tottenham and Atalanta, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finds himself under massive pressure once more. The Norwegian survived last month’s seismic 5-0 demolition by Liverpool and was also able to ride out the 2-0 defeat by Manchester City before the international break, a loss which was much more comprehensive than the scoreline suggests.

Yet for all that Solskjaer remains a United legend, he will surely not be able to survive too many more bad results. The absence of a clear chain of command in the United hierarchy has worked in his favour up to now, but Solskjaer’s position may soon become untenable.

After all, the Red Devils are almost certainly out of the Premier League title race already, and defeat at Vicarage Road could see them sink into mid-table if other results go against them this weekend.

Watford’s sensational 5-2 win at Everton may feature most prominently in the memory, but the Hornets have lost four of their last five matches. Three of those defeats came under Claudio Ranieri, on whom the jury is still out despite that memorable comeback victory at Goodison Park.

Paul Pogba could be out until the new year after picking up a thigh injury on international duty with France. Edinson Cavani will need to be assessed but Raphael Varane is definitely out. Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay are expected to be available for the visitors to Vicarage Road.

Watford will have to make do without the suspended Juraj Kucka after the midfielder was sent off in the 1-0 loss to Arsenal last time out. Peter Etebo, Christian Kabasele, Ken Sema and Kwadwo Baah are all out injured, and Ozan Tufan will undergo a fitness test.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday 20 November. See below for international broadcast options.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN NordLocker NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark Surfshark VPN Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com