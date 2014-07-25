Which World Cup star should your club sign this summer?

In recent years, there’s been an increasing feeling that signing players on the back of a World Cup is very dangerous – but if it’s good enough for James Rodriguez and Real Madrid, it’s good enough for everyone else too.

Here’s a rundown of 20 players that Premier League clubs should be looking to acquire on the back of their World Cup performances…

Arsenal - Sokratis Papastathopoulos (Greece)

Arsenal desperately need another centre-back. Bacary Sagna was effectively acting as their fourth-choice centre-back as well as first-choice right-back last season, while Thomas Vermaelen could still leave the club this summer. Papastathopoulos might not be a regular at Dortmund last season, but his World Cup performances suggest he’s one of the best defenders around – he’s always in the right position, and fearsome in the air. Also able to cover at right-back if needed, he could be a perfect player for Arsene Wenger.

Aston Villa – Senad Lulic (Bosnia)

Paul Lambert likes changing formation from game to game, as he did excellently at Norwich – although this has been less obvious at Aston Villa, perhaps as he doesn’t have such versatile players. Lulic, however, would be perfect. A highly energetic player capable of playing anywhere on the left flank, from full-back to wide forward, and able to deputise on the right too, he’d increase Lambert’s tactical options significantly.

Burnley - Mehrdad Pooladi (Iran)

Few players in history have been rewarded for a good World Cup performance by securing a move to Burnley, but they have money to spend, and Premier League football to offer. Iran were impressive despite failing to win a game – causing Argentina real problems in their narrow 1-0 defeat in the second round – and left-back Pooladi looked a very tidy player. He could provide competition for the inexperienced Ben Mee.

Chelsea – Memphis Depay (Netherlands)

Chelsea are well-stocked in his position, but Jose Mourinho can never have enough explosive, tricky wingers. Depay was highly impressive at the World Cup, transforming the game against Australia as a substitute, creating one goal and scoring the winner, before hitting another goal against Chile. In the knockout stage he showed his tactical discipline by playing as a wing-back, which suggests he can perform his tactical tasks well, and at 20 years old there’s surely more to come.

Crystal Palace – Giancarlo Gonzalez (Costa Rica)

Tony Pulis needs combative, all-action centre-backs who are capable of playing deep and repeatedly heading away crosses – so who better than Gonzalez, who did precisely that throughout Costa Rica’s surprise run to the World Cup quarter-finals? Named in many teams of the tournament, Gonzalez showed his quality against strikers of the calibre of Edinson Cavani, Mario Balotelli, Daniel Sturridge and Robin van Persie, so there’s no reason he couldn’t play well in the Premier League.

Everton – Ivan Perisic (Croatia)

During his spell at Dortmund, it was often difficult to tell precisely what sort of player Perisic was. He floated around on the periphery of the game, but never commanded a place in the side, and was sold to Wolfsburg last January. But Perisic was excellent at the World Cup in a wide role, tracking opposition full-backs diligently before charging in behind the defence into dangerous positions. He could make sense for an Everton side that features similar players – but with Kevin Mirallas and Steven Naismith possibly being used upfront, another speedy wide player could work nicely.

Hull City – John Boye (Ghana)

Boye may have scored a hilarious own goal against Portugal, but apart from that he had a solid tournament, and could surely make the step up to the Premier League from French side Rennes. Steve Bruce needs lots of centre-backs because of his use of a three-man defence, and Boye would be a decent signing – strong in the air, comfortable with the ball at his feet, and very mobile too.

Leicester City – Ivan Franjic (Australia)

Unfortunately, Franjic only played half a game against Chile before succumbing to injury, but the right-back showed enough quality to suggest he could perform well in the Premier League – especially as his versatility means he can also play in midfield. A strong runner and an excellent crosser, he could provide some depth in a Leicester squad that currently lacks the back-ups to compete over a 38-game Premier League campaign.

Liverpool - Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland)

Brendan Rodgers has spent much of the past year chasing exciting wide players who cut inside and shoot – Yevhen Konoplyanka nearly joined in January, and Lazar Markovic has recently signed from Benfica. But Rodgers hasn’t stopped there, and the links with Swiss wonderkid Shaqiri make sense. His brilliant hattrick against Honduras showed that he’s capable of leading a side on the biggest stage, but with Arjen Robben, Frank Ribery and Thomas Muller in his way at Bayern Munich, he might need a move for regular football. Liverpool should pounce now.

Manchester City – Divock Origi (Belgium)

Origi was highly impressive at the World Cup, performing better upfront than his more celebrated teammate Romelu Lukaku. Although constantly linked to Liverpool, a move has failed to materialise. Manchester City could crash the party. With Alvaro Negredo out for at least a couple of months with a broken metatarsal, and both Stevan Jovetic and Sergio Aguero highly injury prone, Origi could be highly useful this season. If his opportunities looked more limited come January, he could be loaned out to gain some valuable playing experience.

Manchester United – Miguel Layun (Mexico)

Louis van Gaal is likely to utilise both a back four and a three-man defence at Manchester United, and therefore needs players who can play in both systems. It’s not easy to find wing-backs comfortable of playing in conjunction with a back three, but at the World Cup, Layun did it expertly, relentlessly charging up and down the line. Crucially, Layun is capable of playing on either flank. This would be of great benefit to Manchester United, who lack a dependable back-up for Rafael da Silva, and with Luke Shaw the only left-back after the departures of Patrice Evra and Alexander Buttner, he’ll need cover too.

Newcastle United – Cristian Rodriguez (Uruguay)

Rodriguez was one of the few Uruguayans to emerge from the World Cup with much credit, performing well in a variety of positions. His energy and tenacity were obvious throughout, and after a season as a perennial substitute for Atletico Madrid, he must be itching to play more regularly. Newcastle could do with a player in his mould – a no-nonsense, reliable and hard-working midfielder who will inspire his teammates when the chips are down. Now 28, he’s probably only got one big move in his career remaining.

QPR – Mathieu Valbuena (France)

It seems ludicrous to link Valbuena with a newly promoted side, but this is QPR. They have cash, and they are more than happy to spend it – Valbuena joining wouldn’t be much sillier than Loic Remy joining. Valbuena is a brilliant player but seems to find himself without admirers among Europe’s top clubs, and recently turned down a move to Dynamo Moscow. Thirty in September, he probably wants a decent payday as well as some experience in a major league, so why not try QPR? A good season, and the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham would come calling.

Southampton – Fabian Johnson (USA)

Searching for a replacement for Luke Shaw, it might sound strange to suggest Southampton should target a player who impressed at right-back in the World Cup. But for Borussia Monchengladbach, Johnson is accustomed to playing on the left – where his energy and tenacity are still very obvious. Southampton could be regarded as a sideways move for Johnson, but he might appreciate playing in the Premier League, and the Saints certainly have money to spend after the summer departures of Shaw, Lambert and Lallana.

Stoke City - Panagiotis Kone (Greece)

Kone looked very encouraging at the World Cup – an energetic, versatile midfielder capable of turning defence into attack quickly with a burst of pace and a clever pass, he could be precisely what Mark Hughes needs at Stoke. Hughes is attempting to bring a more positive style to Stoke, without completely losing the directness that makes them so dangerous. Greek players would fit the bill nicely, and Kone looks ready for a Premier League move.

Sunderland – Kyle Beckerman (USA)

It remains something of a mystery why Beckerman was left out of the USA’s second round defeat to Belgium, having been amongst their best players in the group stage. But his reputation only improved in his absence – Jurgen Klinsmann’s side were so much more defensively vulnerable. Sunderland could do with another defensive scrapper, and having captained Real Salt Lake, Beckerman is a much-needed leader in a dressing room that sometimes seems short of real characters. He’s now 32, so wouldn’t be a long-term solution, but surely he’d like one crack at a big league?

Swansea - Abdelmoumene Djabou (Algeria)

Djabou looked a very useful player at the World Cup – small, quick, always looking for the ball and capable of varying his position to cause opponents problems. It’s highly surprising he’s still playing for Tunisian side Club Africain at the age of 27. He’s the type of player Swansea appreciate, and he would suit their short passing game very nicely, bringing a burst of attacking speed in the final third. He’s also capable of scoring goals, having netted against both South Korea and Germany.

Tottenham Hotspur – Antoine Griezmann (France)

This isn’t a spurious link – Spurs are actively pursuing the singing of the exciting Real Sociedad winger, after he showed his talents with a couple of fine performances at the World Cup. With Spurs still trying to get over the loss of Gareth Bale, Griezmann could be perfect. A direct dribbler capable of beating opponents with a burst of pace, and a decent finisher too, Spurs could be his ideal club. He’s unlikely to get a move to one of Spain’s big three, and therefore a Premier League transfer makes sense. Spurs are yet to complete any attacking signings this summer, but if they hold out for Griezmann, their summer window could be a great success.

West Brom – DeAndre Yedlin (USA)

Another American full-back to impress, Yedlin showed his versatility by playing both right-back and right-midfield, and the energetic, all-action nature of his game means he could probably play on the left flank too – he’s about stamina rather than crossing. West Brom could do with a player in his mould, and while it would be a struggle to convince Yedlin to sign up for a relegation fight, Premier League experience would be great for the 21-year-old, who has the physical and technical qualities to be a real star.

West Ham – Guillermo Ochoa (Mexico)

Ochoa was one of the goalkeepers of the tournament, and seemed destined for a high-profile move to one of Europe’s major clubs. But two weeks after the end of the World Cup, nothing has materialised, and the links seem to have dried up. West Ham need a goalkeeper, with Adrian not the most impressive performer last season, and it’s not unrealistic to think they could tempt Ochoa to London. As a side that constantly invites pressure, West Ham need to ensure they have a top goalkeeper – and as a free agent, they could offer Ochoa a very tempting wage.