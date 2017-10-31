15 of the biggest batterings in Champions League history

Chelsea have won 6-0 in the Champions League on two separate occasions: in 2014 they thrashed Maribor, before turning their fire on Qarabag three years later.

The Azerbaijani champions, making their competition debut, were humiliated by a rotated Blues side at Stamford Bridge. Davide Zappacosta scored the pick of the goals, marauding down the right flank and looping a shot (or was it a cross?) over the goalkeeper from a tight angle.