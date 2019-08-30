Ranked! European competition's most successful teams EVER

We’ve trawled through history to bring you the most successful teams in European competition... like, ever.

Seventeen sides have won at least three continental trophies, which we define as the European Cup/Champions League, the Europa League/UEFA Cup and the Cup Winners’ Cup. If two or more teams are level on the total number of titles, the club which has won the most Champions Leagues takes the higher position.

Oh, and the Super Cup doesn’t count – sorry, Jurgen...