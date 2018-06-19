Rated! The all-time best (and worst) Premier League players from EVERY country at the 2018 World Cup

The Premier League is a truly global competition, with no fewer than 107 FIFA-affiliated nations having been represented on the field since the division’s rebrand in 1992.

Ahead of this summer’s World Cup, we’ve picked out the best and worst Premier League player from every country taking part at this summer’s jamboree in Russia (with the exception of Saudi Arabia and Panama, who have not yet supplied England’s top tier with a footballer – get a move on, lads).