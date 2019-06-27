Revealed! The 25 most valuable players in the world aged 21 and under

Plucked from the relatively obscure confines of the French second division last summer, Guendouzi has quickly become one of the most valuable young players around. The frizzy-haired midfielder made a fine start to his debut campaign at the Emirates Stadium, and although he flitted in and out of the team as the season wore on, Arsenal have high hopes for the 20-year-old.

According to reports, the Gunners don’t have the biggest transfer budget to work with this summer. Finding more gems like Guendouzi, who cost just £7m in July 2018, would serve them well.