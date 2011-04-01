Ancelotti and Luiz scoop March awards

Chelsea’s new centre-back David Luiz has enjoyed an outstanding start to his Barclays Premier League career. The Brazilian has added real momentum to Chelsea’s title push, and scored crucial goals against both Manchester United and Manchester City.

Ancelotti receives the award for the second time this season and the third time in his career after guiding the Blues to three consecutive wins, which has propelled the champions into third place in the Barclays Premier League.

Chelsea started the month by earning a hard fought 2-1 victory against title rivals Manchester United and saw Luiz equalise with a crisp volley.

Ancelotti’s men then comfortably beat Blackpool 3-1 at Bloomfield Road courtesy of a Frank Lampard double and a John Terry header, and rounded off the month by enhancing their title hopes with a 2-0 win against Manchester City as Luiz opened the scoring with a header.

The decision was made by the Barclays Awards Panel, which includes representatives from football’s governing bodies, the media and fans.