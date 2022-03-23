Arsenal report: Gunners "in the process" of signing Darwin Nunez
By Mark White published
Arsenal are looking at new strikers and could turn to one Champions League star to bolster their firepower
Arsenal are interested in signing Benfica hitman Darwin Nunez and have held preliminary talks over bringing him to the Premier League.
Mikel Arteta is set to lose two strikers this summer, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both approaching the expiry of their contracts. Gabriel Martinelli is an option up front but it's thought that the Gunners will be bringing two new strikers to the club this summer.
Rotational options like Cody Gakpo and Ianis Stoica have been linked to the club, while more senior targets have also gathered pace. Darwin Nunez is firmly in the latter category.
"Arsenal had contacts with his agent in January so let's see what happens because also West Ham wanted him," transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed on his Here We Go podcast. "Darwin Nunez could be one of the possibilities together with Jonathan David. Arsenal are in the process but they will take their time."
David is a different kind of striker to Nunez. The Canadian attacker is more of a false nine type that Liverpool have reportedly been interested in while Benfica's Nunez is a physical presence in the penalty area. The Uruguayan recently scored to knock Ajax out of the Champions League and is highly thought of by many of Europe's elite.
The 22-year-old is valued at £36m by Transfermarkt.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. Over his time on the brand, he has interviewed the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Jack Wilshere, written pieces ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career, and has been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals, working for FFT.
