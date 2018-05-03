Arsenal to sign Soyuncu from Freiburg, claims Altinordu chairman

Arsenal are set to sign Caglar Soyuncu from Freiburg, according to the chairman of the defender's former club Altinordu.

The 21-year-old moved to the Bundesliga club in 2016 and has since established himself as one of the most promising centre-backs in Germany, prompting reported interest from several Premier League clubs.

Seyit Mehmet Ozkan claims Arsenal have beaten Bayern Munich to Soyuncu's signature, though, saying the Gunners have already been in contact with Altinordu as part of the process.

"Caglar Soyuncu is set to join Arsenal," he said at the International Football Economic Forum on Thursday. "Arsenal asked for his youth information from us. We'll make money from the moment the transfer goes through.

"Bayern Munich want him, too, but he's on his way to the Premier League."

Soyuncu signed for Freiburg two years ago for a reported fee of €2.65million, and has made 49 appearances in the Bundesliga.

The Turkey international, who has won 13 senior caps for his country, has been compared to Bayern star Mats Hummels.