Arsenal star undergoes tests on suspected ligament damage: report

Arteta is sweating on the fitness of several stars

Arsenal are facing a nervous wait to find out if one star has damaged his ligaments ahead of this weekend's clash against Liverpool.

The Gunners laboured to a 1-0 win against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League last night, thanks to an own goal. Arsenal missed a penalty, too, with the absences of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard clear.

Injuries are beginning to mount up as well, with manager Mikel Arteta perhaps having to field a depleted backline this weekend – and one knock is causing rather a lot of fear.

Arsenal face an anxious wait over ligament tests

(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal have struggles when it comes to defensive injuries. Jurrien Timber was ruled out of the entirety of last season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury picked up on the first game of the season – and he's been eased back into the side this term.

William Saliba is suspended following his red card against Bournemouth, with Arteta opting not to appeal the decision. Oleksandr Zinchenko has missed swathes of the season already, while Takehiro Tomiyasu is yet to kick a ball and Ben White only returned last week.

Jurrien Timber spent last season out injured with an ACL problem (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, Sky Italia says that Riccardo Calafiori will undergo medical tests today, with Calciomercato saying that there is a fear the Italian has damaged ligaments.

Arteta himself has admitted the injury is “worrying”.

Calafiori suffered a near career-ending injury to his knee in October 2018, aged just 16 years old while at Roma. The now 22-year-old didn't play for almost two years as a result of the knee damage he suffered.

Arsenal manager Arteta noted the defender's mental resilience upon signing the star from Bologna, with Calafiori going on to appear for Italy's under-19s, under-21s and senior side after recovery.

Arsenal could be forced to field a much-changed defence this weekend when Liverpool come to the Emirates Stadium. Jakub Kiwior could be drafted into the defence, while midfielders Thomas Partey and Myles Lewis-Skelly both featured as full-backs last night.

Arsenal are still waiting on the fitness of Saka in attack, too.