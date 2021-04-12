Arsenal transfer news: Gunners aim to hijack West Ham United’s bid for on-loan star Jesse Lingard

Arsenal are aiming to beat West Ham United to the permanent signing of Jesse Lingard this summer.

According to The Star, the Gunners were interested in taking Lingard on loan during the January transfer window but ultimately lost out to the Hammers.

That hasn’t deterred Mikel Arteta, who is still hopeful of persuading Manchester United to part with the attacking midfielder, from making another bid.

Arsenal were one of several clubs interested in borrowing Lingard for the rest of the season but were considered a bigger threat to United’s top-four hopes than a resurgent West Ham.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sanctioned a move to the Hammers instead, which has catapulted Lingard back into contention for a place in the England squad going to the Euros.

The 28-year-old has been in spectacular form for David Moyes’ side, scoring eights goals in nine appearances, including a brace in yesterday’s vital 3-2 win over Leicester City.

That victory moved them back into the top four, just a point behind their opponents, with the finishing line in sight.

West Ham’s transformation under Moyes, in his second spell at the club, has been dramatic, taking them from relegation worries last season to the cusp of Champions League qualification.

Lingard has made a major contribution since arriving on loan, scoring twice on his debut against Aston Villa to set the tone for a productive few months.

As well as his goals, Lingard has also chipped in with four assists as part of performances brimming with energy and confidence.

He earned a recall to the England set-up as a result, winning his first caps for almost two years in the recent World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland.

Prior to joining West Ham, he had been frozen out at Old Trafford, failing to make a single Premier League appearance for his boyhood club this season.