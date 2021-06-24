Arsenal transfer news: Gunners line up new deal for Emile Smith Rowe amid Aston Villa interest

Arsenal are preparing to offer Emile Smith Rowe a new long-term contract after turning down a £25million offer from Aston Villa last week.

According to Football London, the Gunners are confident that the attacking midfielder will commit his future to the club despite Villa’s offer.

Dean Smith is keen to strengthen his side in forward areas as speculation mounts that Jack Grealish will be on the move.

Villa’s talismanic playmaker has attracted interest from several top clubs, including Manchester City and Manchester United.

Emi Buendia has already arrived from Norwich City for £33million to overtake Ollie Watkins as the club’s record signing.

Villa see Smith Rowe as another exciting creative option who could help fill the void if, as expected, Grealish finally leaves the club this summer.

At 20, he has already shown glimpses of his undoubted ability, becoming a regular starter in the second half of last season.

He brought a welcome spark to Mikel Arteta’s team and talks are already underway about a new contract that will reflect his recent progress.

Smith Rowe came through the ranks at Arsenal to make his first team debut against Vorskla Poltava in the Europa League under Unai Emery in September 2018.

He made a further five appearances that season, scoring three goals, before heading out on loan to RB Leipzig, where a groin injury restricted him to just three games.

His first consistent run of action came during a spell at Huddersfield Town, where he impressed with his ease on the ball and eye for a pass.

Smith Rowe scored twice for the Terriers, including a winner against West Bromwich Albion which confirmed the club’s Championship status for another season.