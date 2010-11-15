Asamoah set for South Korea switch

The 29-year-old, widely considered one of the best attacking players in the Bulgarian league, scored 14 goals in 35 matches since joining Lokomotiv in 2009.

Asamoah, who wears the number one shirt, has signed a three-year contract with Pohang, three-times Asian Champions League winners, starting in January.

"I think it's a good deal for us and a good deal for him too," Lokomotiv president Nikolay Gigov told the Bulgarian state television without disclosing the transfer fee.