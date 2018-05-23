Atletico Madrid defender Savic undergoes hip surgery
Atletico Madrid expect defender Stefan Savic to be back for the 2018-19 season after he underwent surgery.
Stefan Savic has undergone surgery on his hip, but Atletico Madrid say the defender will return in time for pre-season.
Centre-back Savic made 27 LaLiga appearances last season but also required treatment on a hernia.
"Due to this reason, the Montenegro international was out of the friendly match in Nigeria that was played on Tuesday," Atletico said in a statement.
"The club's doctors have confidence on his complete recovery for the start of the pre-season."
