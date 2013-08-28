AVB confirms Bale nearing world record move
Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas has confirmed that Gareth Bale is close to sealing a world record move to Real Madrid.
"It could happen very, very soon," the Portuguese said at a press conference on Wednesday.
"This (transfer) can happen in a different way ... (but) Tottenham will accept most likely the biggest transfer in world football."
