AVB confirms Bale nearing world record move

Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas has confirmed that Gareth Bale is close to sealing a world record move to Real Madrid.

"It could happen very, very soon," the Portuguese said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"This (transfer) can happen in a different way ... (but) Tottenham will accept most likely the biggest transfer in world football."