Batshuayi to leave Valencia early amid Everton rumours

Michy Batshuayi's loan from Chelsea to Valencia is to be terminated early, the LaLiga club's sporting director Mateu Alemany has confirmed.

Belgium striker Batshuayi has scored a single goal in 15 top-flight appearances for Valencia, who are 12th in the table having qualified for the Champions League last term.

Batshuayi thrived on loan at Borussia Dortmund during the second half of last season, scoring seven goals in nine Bundesliga appearances before his time at the club was ended by an ankle injury.

But he has struggled to make an impact at Valencia and Alemany said an official announcement regarding his departure from the club could be imminent.

"We are negotiating with several clubs an exit for Batshuayi," he told a news conference on Thursday.

"The player knows and we hope to reach a solution soon for the good of all parties.

"We are expecting an exit in the next few hours - or days."

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Batshuayi, with an £18million move mooted for the 25-year-old.

Batshuayi's Chelsea career appears over with Maurizio Sarri apparently unconvinced by his abilities, although the striker scored the goal that clinched the 2016-17 title for the Blues.