Beasley set to pen Puebla deal

"On Monday, [Beasley] will be arriving at Angelopolis to have physical and medical tests in order to join the squad on Tuesday, who will be practicing at the Cuauhtemoc stadium," they said in a statement.

The 29-year-old, who has played for the United States at three World Cups, will join Puebla from Hannover 96 in Germany.

Beasley has also played for Chicago Fire, PSV Eindhoven, Manchester City and Rangers.

The Mexican Apertura championship, first of two in the season, kicks off on July 22.