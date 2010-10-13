Benayoun ruled out for six months

The Israeli, who will undergo surgery on Monday, suffered a calf injury in Chelsea's League Cup defeat by Newcastle on September 22.

When he arrived for international duty before Israel's Euro 2012 qualifiers against Croatia and Greece, however, a scan revealed a torn Achilles tendon.

"The Israeli international returned to the club from international duty last week and will now be out of action for approximately six months," said a statement on his club's website.

Benayoun, 30, joined Chelsea in July after spending three seasons with Liverpool and has scored one goal for his new club.