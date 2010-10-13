Benayoun ruled out for six months
LONDON- Chelsea midfielder Yossi Benayoun will be out of action for six months with an Achilles injury discovered on international duty, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
The Israeli, who will undergo surgery on Monday, suffered a calf injury in Chelsea's League Cup defeat by Newcastle on September 22.
When he arrived for international duty before Israel's Euro 2012 qualifiers against Croatia and Greece, however, a scan revealed a torn Achilles tendon.
"The Israeli international returned to the club from international duty last week and will now be out of action for approximately six months," said a statement on his club's website.
Benayoun, 30, joined Chelsea in July after spending three seasons with Liverpool and has scored one goal for his new club.
