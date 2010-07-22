Beretta leaves PAOK Salonika after 23 days

The 50-year-old took over when Fernando Santos left for the Greek national team but the Italian has been shown the door already after some poor pre-season results.

"PAOK would like to announce the termination of its agreement with coach Mario Beretta by mutual consent," the club said on their website.

The team play their Champions League third qualifying round first leg at Ajax Amsterdam on July 28.

