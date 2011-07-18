Biglia looking for a new challenge

Biglia, who was part of the Argentina squad which crashed out of the Copa America over the weekend, has long been linked with a move to England, with Premier League sides Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur all attributed with an interest in the central midfielder.

And the 25-year-old feels now could be the time for him to leave Belgium and cut his teeth in a stronger league.

"I think I have ended my cycle at Anderlecht and I want to do something new," Biglia told Het Nieuwsblad.

"The board know what I want to do. I know that playing for the Argentina national side means I get plenty of exposure and opens lots of doors.

"Sometimes I feel I have to do more because I am playing in Belgium. I am aware that it would be easier if I was playing in a different league."

Biglia arrived at Anderlecht from Independiente in the summer of 2006 and has gone on to play more than 150 matches for the Brussels club, winning the league title in 2007 and 2010.