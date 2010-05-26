Birmingham sign Serbian Zigic

The 29-year-old Zigic, who stands 2.03 metres tall and is in Serbia's provisional World Cup squad, joined from La Liga side Valencia for an undisclosed fee, Birmingham said on their website.

The ex-Red Star and Racing Santander player endured a disappointing spell at Valencia following a reported £13.5 million move in 2007 and spent last season back on loan at Santander, scoring 13 goals in 19 games.

