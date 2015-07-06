BREAKING NEWS: City sign Turkey striker

Manchester City have signed Turkey international striker Enes Unal from Bursaspor.

The highly rated 18-year-old becomes Manuel Pellegrini’s first signing of the close-season.

Unal became the youngest goalscorer in Turkish Super Lig history when he netted against Galatasaray as a 16-year-old in 2013.

He made his international debut in a friendly against Luxembourg in March having amassed a prolific record of 24 goals in 25 games for the country’s Under-16 team.