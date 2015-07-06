BREAKING NEWS: City sign Turkey striker
Turkish teenager Enes Unal has joined Manchester City, the club have announced.
Manchester City have signed Turkey international striker Enes Unal from Bursaspor.
The highly rated 18-year-old becomes Manuel Pellegrini’s first signing of the close-season.
Unal became the youngest goalscorer in Turkish Super Lig history when he netted against Galatasaray as a 16-year-old in 2013.
He made his international debut in a friendly against Luxembourg in March having amassed a prolific record of 24 goals in 25 games for the country’s Under-16 team.
