BREAKING NEWS: Egyptian FA expect Salah back in three weeks
Egypt are confident Mohamed Salah will be fit to play a full part in their World Cup campaign despite the Liverpool star's shoulder injury.
Mohamed Salah will be sidelined for no more than three weeks with the shoulder injury he sustained during Liverpool's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, the Egyptian Football Association has confirmed.
