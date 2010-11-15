Cagliari sack coach Bisoli

"Unfortunately, too often in football, results are key and many times they force us to take decisions which go against human feelings and friendships," president Massimo Cellino said in a statement.

Former Cagliari player Bisoli, whose final game was Sunday's 1-0 home defeat by Genoa, was appointed in the close season after Massimilano Allegri was released from his contract to join AC Milan.

Despite a hero's welcome, performances were inconsistent with the added complication of Italy World Cup goalkeeper Federico Marchetti being dropped from the first team by Cellino for asking for a transfer.

Marchetti, who has not played all season, has filed a case of unfair treatment against Cagliari and a league arbitration hearing is set for the end of the week.

Former Italy and Napoli boss Roberto Donadoni is the media's favourite to take over at Cagliari, who recently unveiled ambitious plans to build a new stadium in the next two years to replace the decaying Sant'Elia.