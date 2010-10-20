Casiraghi quits Italy U21s
By app
MILAN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Pierluigi Casiraghi has left his job as coach of the Italy Under-21 side by mutual consent after the failure to reach next year's European Championship, the Italian Football Federation said in a statement on Wednesday.
Italy lost a play-off against Belarus last week to also miss out on the London 2012 Olympics and the former Azzurri striker has paid the price after four years in charge.
Former national team coach Arrigo Sacchi, now in charge of youth development at the federation after Italy's World Cup flop exposed the lack of emerging talent, will choose a successor with former Lazio coach Davide Ballardini among the favourites.
