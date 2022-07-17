Chelsea report: Blues renew interest in long-time target as defensive rebuild intensifies

Chelsea are ready to renew their interest in long-time transfer target Jules Kounde, according to reports.

The Sevilla (opens in new tab) centre-back has been on their radar for some time and the Blues are now poised to make a move.

Thomas Tuchel's side have completed the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli (opens in new tab) in a deal worth around £33m.

But the defensive rebuild has not finished, with Tuchel still keen to bolster his options at the back.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen both departed west London after their contracts expired on June 30.

Chelsea (opens in new tab) may yet lose Cesar Azpilicueta, who is rumoured to be keen to follow Christensen to Barcelona (opens in new tab).

Tuchel will also be mindful that the veteran centre-back Thiago Silva will turn 38 in just two months' time.

Chelsea could still bring another two defenders to the club, with Presnel Kimpembe of Paris Saint-Germain (opens in new tab) one of the names under consideration.

The club has also turned its attention back to Kounde, who was heavily linked with both Chelsea and Manchester United (opens in new tab) ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Sevilla dug in their heels to keep hold of the France international last summer but they may struggle to retain him for another year.

According to The Times (opens in new tab), Chelsea could submit a bid for Kounde after withdrawing their interest in Manchester City (opens in new tab)'s Nathan Ake.

The Blues are set for a busy few weeks before the summer transfer market closes for business at the beginning of September.

Todd Boehly's consortium only completed its takeover of the club at the end of May, so Chelsea were a little slow out of the blocks in the window.

But the club has now got deals over the line for Raheem Sterling and Koulibaly, while they have also snared the 18-year-old Omari Hutchinson from Arsenal (opens in new tab).

Chelsea, who finished third in the Premier League last term, will begin the new season against Everton (opens in new tab) on August 6.