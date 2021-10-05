Chelsea transfer news: Blues to challenge Real Madrid and Man City for RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly keen on a reunion with RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku, but the Blues face competition from Real Madrid and Manchester City.

The 23-year-old has started the season in sensational form, scoring nine goals in 10 appearances in all competitions.

Those included a hat-trick against City during Leipzig’s 6-3 Champions League defeat at the Etihad last month, and back-to-back braces in his last two Bundesliga games.

The France Under-21 international previously worked under Tuchel at PSG before his departure for Germany in the summer of 2019.

According to FootMercato, Tuchel would like to be reunited with his former charge in west London.

However, City and Real Madrid are also interested and the Spaniards have one advantage in particular.

The Merengues have a good relationship with Nkunku’s agent Pini Zahavi after signing another of his clients, David Alaba, this summer.

The attacking midfielder has a deal until 2024 in Germany and is valued at €43 million by Transfermarkt, so a deal is likely to be costly.

But the winger’s superb form, his youth and his ability to play in a variety of attacking roles make him a sought-after asset.

Nkunku came through the youth ranks at PSG, and his personal relationship with Tuchel could give Chelsea an advantage if it comes down to a three-horse race for his signature.

The German boss was willing to give Nkunku a chance in his star-studded PSG side during the 2018-19 season at the age of 20.

Nkunku scored four goals in 29 appearances in all competitions that season before joining Leipzig in a €13 million deal, but he has thrived in Germany.

The youngster notched 15 assists and five goals in his debut Bundesliga season, and followed that up with seven assists and six goals last term.

He could now be heading for his most productive season to date after scoring four times and setting up another two goals in his first seven league games, but his four-goal haul in two Champions League games is what has really caught the eye.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3. The offer ends October 17, 2021.

NOW READ

QUIZ! Can you name the 50 most valuable English players according to Transfermarkt?

FIFA 21 How to beat any defender one-on-one using 'The Bridge' technique

FEATURE 12 of football's ludicrously short managerial reigns