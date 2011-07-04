Conca joins Guangzhou Evergrande

The 28-year-old refused to reveal any figures in the deal but Brazilian media reported the little playmaker would earn about 60 million Brazilian reais ($38.54 million) for a 30-month contract, putting him aamong the world's best-paid players.

"I'm so thrilled and happy to have received such an important offer," Conca, who played all 38 of Fluminense's matches as they won the Brazilian championship for the first time since 1984, told a news conference.

Conca spent three and a half years at the club, playing 210 games and scoring 40 goals, and there was surprise in Brazil that he was never called up by Argentina.

Fluminense have lost form this year. They went out of the South American Libertadores Cup in the first knockout round in April and have faltered in the Brazilian championship with four wins and three defeats.