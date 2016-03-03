CONCACAF Champions League Review: America, Tigres UANL advance

America advanced to the CONCACAF Champions League semi-finals as Tigres UANL joined them on Wednesday.

America completed a 5-3 aggregate win over the Seattle Sounders after a come-from-behind 3-1 win at home.

The Sounders looked on track when they went ahead four minutes before the break as Pablo Aguilar put an Osvaldo Alonso cross into his own net.

But the visitors would find themselves behind before half-time.

Carlos Quintero guided a Rubens Sambueza cross into the bottom corner before the latter also set up Oribe Peralta for a close-range header.

Aguilar set up America's third as his cutback found Andres Andrade, who neatly side-footed into the bottom corner just five minutes into the second half.

America will face Santos Laguna in the last four.

Tigres UANL fought hard for a 1-1 draw at Real Salt Lake, completing a 3-1 aggregate victory.

A 22nd-minute goal from Joao Plata had the MLS side on their way but Javier Morales missed a second-half penalty.

Andre-Pierre Gignac made the hosts pay with a late equaliser seeing Tigres UANL progress.

They will face Queretaro, with Mexican clubs having made it four wins from as many ties against MLS teams.