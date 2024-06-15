Euro 2024: Who are the ITV commentators for Spain vs Croatia?

Who are the ITV commentators for Spain vs Croatia at Euro 2024, then? We've got everything you need to know.

Two of Europe's big-hitters get their tournaments underway in Berlin on Saturday evening, and ITV's star-studded team will be right across the coverage of the Group B clash.

And just in case you're wondering, here's who the BBC have taken with them to Euro 2024 in Germany.

Emma Hayes will be in the commentary box for Spain vs Croatia (Image credit: Alamy)

Joe Speight will call the action as three-time European champions Spain take on Croatia at the iconic Olympiastadion, and he'll be joined on the gantry by Emma Hayes.

This is Speight's fourth Euros, and he has also been behind the mic for ITV at three World Cups.

Former Chelsea women's manager and current USA boss Hayes has brought her expert insights to the airwaves in recent years, making a big impact during her co-commentary debut at Euro 2020, where she also worked for ITV.

Regular ITV anchor Mark Pougatch will present the coverage from the studio, with Arsenal legend Ian Wright, ex-England left-back Ashley Cole, and former Liverpool and Scotland captain Graeme Souness providing analysis on all the key talking points.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world for the summer's big tournament

More Euro 2024 stories

We have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.



We have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever. With England set to be one of the favourites, meanwhile, we've analysed what the pathway to the final could look like for the Three Lions.



With plenty of favourites for the tournament in 2024, here's a look at the previous records of some of the bigger nations at the tournament.