Europa League 2020/21: When is the draw for the quarter-finals?

With some of Europe's biggest names still competing in this season's Europa League, who will go all the way to the final in Gdansk at the end of May? But first, teams have to navigate the quarter-finals and semi-finals.

The draw for both the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the competition takes place on Friday 19 March, 11am GMT. Placing teams on a certain side of the draw, each side will know who to expect should they advance to the semi-final stage. As ever, the draw will be made at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland - following the Champions League draw.

Both UEFA.com and BT Sport will stream the draw live, allowing fans to keep up-to-date with their club's opponent for the next two rounds.

The first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals begin on April 8, with the second leg following a week later on April 15. Playing the semi-finals later that month, the first legs start on April 29, while the second legs are played May 6.

As usual, seedings and country protection are removed for the quarter-finals of the Europa League. With four British teams still remaining in the competition in the Round of 16, there's the potential for a British match-up in the quarter-finals if all clubs progress.

Three Premier League sides and a Scottish Premiership are representing the UK in the competition, with all four teams in a position to progress.

Rangers and Manchester United both drew their first legs 1-1 in the Round of 16, against Slavia Prague and AC Milan respectively. Meanwhile, Tottenham travel to Dinamo Zagreb with a 2-0 advantage, while Arsenal carry a 3-1 win back to the Emirates for their clash against Olympiacos.

After the first leg games, Tottenham are now tipped as favourites for the competition - overtaking English rivals Manchester United who conceded in the last minute against AC Milan.

Poland's Gdansk Stadium will host the Europa League final this season, played on Wednesday, 26 May.

A draw will be held on March 19 - after the quarter-final and semi-final draws - to determine the "home" team for administrative purposes.

