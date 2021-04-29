Everton transfer news: Toffees in talks with Juventus defender Merih Demiral

Everton are in talks over the signing of Juventus defender Merih Demiral but could face competition from Manchester United, according to reports.

The Turkey international’s season has been disrupted by injuries and he has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot under Andrea Pirlo.

Calciomercato reports that the Turin club need to raise funds and will soon receive a bid worth €25-30 million for the defender from Everton.

The Serie A side want a higher fee for the 23-year-old but could be willing to accept the terms.

The Toffees have opened talks with Demiral’s representatives in recent weeks to discuss contract terms.

Demiral is on €1.8m net per year at Juventus, but could be offered a deal worth at least €3m per year net at Goodison Park.

However, he is in no hurry to decide his next move and is focused on performing well at this summer’s European Championship with his country.

The tournament could be used as a shop window to find new suitors for the centre-back, who has been on the radar of Manchester United for some time.

However, Juventus are in more of a hurry and would like to be able to register the funds from his sale before the deadline of 30 June.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

FEATURE Unai Emery hoping to silence Arsenal mockers in Europa League reunion – and dispel an unfair reputation

SUPER LEAGUE FALLOUT 5 ways FSG can rebuild the relationship with Liverpool fans

QUIZ! Can you name Manchester City's top 50 most expensive signings?