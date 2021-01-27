Everton v Leicester City live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Everton v Leicester City live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 27 January, 8.15pm GMT

Leicester will be looking to stay in touch with the top of the Premier League table when they face Everton on Wednesday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side began the week just two points adrift of top spot having gone six matches unbeaten in the top flight. Their last loss was a 2-0 reverse against Everton in December, but Leicester’s record this season suggests they stand a greater chance of victory at Goodison Park than they did at the King Power Stadium. Only Manchester United have amassed more points on the road this term than the Foxes, who have won seven of their nine league games away from home.

Everton are also in fine form, although they seem to have gone under the radar a little in recent weeks. Carlo Ancelotti’s side sit sixth in the standings at the time of writing after a run of five wins in their last six games, and they have at least one game in hand on all the teams above them. Champions League qualification does not look beyond the Toffees this season.

Everton will again have to make do without Allan for the visit of Leicester, while fellow midfielders Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are also out. Niels Nkounkou is nursing a hamstring strain, but Lucas Digne and Alex Iwobi are available after missing the FA Cup victory over Sheffield Wednesday. Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison will start a Premier League match for the first time since New Year’s Day as the Toffees look to climb into the top four.

Leicester will be unable to call upon the services of Dennis Praet and Wes Morgan, while Jamie Vardy is out for a couple of weeks after undergoing a hernia operation. Kelechi Iheanacho will start up top in his absence, but Ricardo Pereira is likely to be on the bench despite being available again following a lengthy lay-off.

Kick-off is at 8.15pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2019/20.

NBC Sports and Telemundo are the Premier League rights holders (in English and Spanish respectively). The Premier League Pass will give you 380 matches live to stream on-demand, plus shows highlights, analysis and on-demand replays for $64.99. For a cheaper alternative, the Matchday Pass showcases 140 live games for $39.99.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2019/20 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $19.99 a month, after a one-month trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Astro has secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90.

