Ex-Portugal boss Bento appointed Olympiacos coach

Former Portugal coach Paulo Bento has been confirmed as the new boss of Greek champions Olympiacos.

The 47-year-old, Portugal's coach between 2010 and 2014, replaces Victor Sanchez who was sacked after just two months in charge following the club's failure to qualify for the Champions League.

Bento, who played 35 times for his country, spent a brief spell at Cruzeiro in Brazil this year.

He also managed Sporting CP for four years, winning two Taca de Portugal titles.