When it comes to FIFA 23 skill moves, how to do the Elastico is one of the most must-asked questions of gamers. It hits that perfect sweet spot between being extremely aesthetically pleasing and blooming useful when manoeuvering your way around the final third.

This was a move that goes back decades with Brazilians of the 1950s flip-flapping their way to World Cup titles. It's come back for the Neymar age, however, with Elastico flicks of varying audacity happening regularly in the real game. In FIFA, it's a godsend for getting out of tight spots.

Looking for how to master the move?

FIFA 23 skill moves: How do you do the Elastico?

Elastico Is an older skill move and requires five-star skill moves – so that limits the skill to just a clutch of players on this year's game.

The key is to use this inside the box when you're standing still to give you a quick fake one way and swift exit into the other. It's perfect to use inside the box if you are lacking the space and or have defenders in close proximity.

To perform, simply roll RS from right clockwise to left. This skill is sometimes referred to as a flip-flap and is most commonly associated with Ronaldinho, though plenty of Premier League players over the years have performed it.

If you're looking to do other moves in FIFA 23, here's the full list of skill moves available in the game, on both PlayStation and Xbox.

