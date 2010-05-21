Football League crowds hit 50-year high

A total of 17.1 million supporters attended the 1,656 league matches played during 2009/10, an increase of 4.4 percent on last season and the highest aggregate crowd figure since the 1959/60 season, the league said in a statement.

Crowds have more than doubled during the last 25 years with the average now over 10,000.

The Championship has retained its place as the fourth most-watched league in Europe with a total audience of more than 9.9 million fans, at an average of almost 18,000.

Only the Bundesliga (13.1 million), the Premier League (12.9) and Spain's La Liga (11.0) are higher. Italy's Serie A attracted 9.1 million and France's Ligue 1 had 7.6 million.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook