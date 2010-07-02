Genoa sign unwanted striker Toni

"I've received a great welcome. It's up to me to repay that faith on the field. Genoa play football which suit my characteristics," Toni, released by Bayern, told the club website.

The tall 33-year-old, a 2006 World Cup winner, fell out with the Bayern hierarchy last term and spent the second half of the season at Roma where his goals helped them run Inter Milan close in the Italian title race.

However, Roma decided not to sign him permanently and bought Adriano instead while Toni was also left out of Italy's World Cup squad for South Africa despite their clear lack of firepower.

