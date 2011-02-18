Hamad to be handed new Jordan contract

Jordan want the 50-year-old to stay on as national coach through the 2014 World Cup qualifiers.

Jordan were the surprise package at the Asian Cup in Qatar, finishing second behind eventual champions Japan in their group in only their second appearance in the tournament.

They were beaten 2-1 by Uzbekistan in the last eight.

"We will finalise all the details for the new contract in the coming days," Hamad, the 2004 Asian coach of the year, told the Asian Football Confederation.

Hamad led his native Iraq on a fairytale run to the semi-finals at the 2004 Athens Olympics against the backdrop of escalating violence in their war-torn country.