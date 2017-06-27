Has Morata's wife dropped a hint of Man Utd move?

Alvaro Morata and Alice Campello committed their lives to one another in Venice this month, but the Real Madrid striker's professional future continues to be the subject of much speculation.

Morata has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United and his wife has certainly not helped calm matters with her social media activity.

Campello followed United on her verified Instagram account, intensifying suggestions the Spain international was set to swap the Santiago Bernabeu for Old Trafford.

And although Campello has since unfollowed the Premier League giants, it was not quick enough to stop some eagle-eyed social media users from spotting it.

Now you see it, now you don't.Did Alvaro Morata's wife follow - and then unfollow - Man Utd on Instagram?June 27, 2017

It is, of course, far from confirmation that a transfer is going to happen.

Perhaps Manchester is just the next destination after their honeymoon in the Seychelles…