Highlights: Pirates edge Uthongathi to advance in Nedbank Cup
Orlando Pirates booked their spot in the Nedbank Cup last-16 with a 1-0 win over Uthongathi FC at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
Gabadinho Mhango's second-half strike proved to be enough for the Buccaneers to advance into the next round of the competition at the expense of their GladAfrica Championship opponents.
WATCH: Orlando Pirates vs Uthongathi FC
