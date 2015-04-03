Hilbert signs two-year Leverkusen extension

Hilbert, who joined from Besiktas in July 2013, has made 42 appearances in his time at the BayArena.

His extension means that Hilbert will now remain at Leverkusen until June 2017.

"I'm very happy to be able to carry on playing for the Werkself," he said. "The past weeks and months have been very positive for the team and me."

Sporting director Rudi Voller added: "We're pleased to be able to keep Roberto at the club for another two years. He has been a valuable player for us this season."