Italy vs Spain: Line-ups confirmed for Euro 2020 semi-final
By Ryan Dabbs
Leonardo Bonucci becomes Italy's joint-record appearance maker alongside Gianluigi Buffon as he starts for Italy against Spain in the Euro 2020 semi-finals
Italy vs Spain kicks off at 8pm as the Euro 2020 semi-finals get underway - and Italy are missing key man Leonardo Spinazzola through injury.
Leonardo Bonucci is set to become Italy's joint-record appearance maker at the European Championship when he starts against Spain, joining Gianluigi Buffon with 17 appearances in the tournament.
Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri replaces Spinazzola at left-back, despite barely having a look-in all season at Chelsea.
Alvaro Morata misses out up front for Spain, with Luis Enrique preferring Mikel Oyarzabal instead. The Real Sociedad man gets his first start of the tournament, after coming off the bench in all five of Spain's games at Euro 2020.
Eric Garcia also replaces Pau Torres in defence, meaning it's an all-Manchester City centre-back partnership. Cesar Azpilicueta retains his place at right-back to face Chelsea teammates Jorginho and Emerson.
Italy
4-3-3
21. Donnarumma
2. Di Lorenzo
19. Bonucci
3. Chiellini
13. Emerson
18. Barella
8. Jorginho
6. Verratti
14. Chiesa
17. Immobile
10. Insigne
Spain
4-3-3
23. Unai Simon
2. Azpilicueta
12. Eric Garcia
24. Laporte
18. Jordi Alba
8. Koke
5. Busquets
26. Pedri
19. Dani Olmo
21. Oyarzabal
11. Torres
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.