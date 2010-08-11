Kaiserslautern extend Kurz's contract
By app
BERLIN - Bundesliga newcomers Kaiserslautern have extended coach Marco Kurz's contract by one year to 2012, the club said on Wednesday.
Four-times German champions Kaiserslautern, who were promoted after winning the second division title, also extended the contracts of all other coaching staff, as they seek to establish themselves in the top division.
"I am happy to get the trust of the club," said Kurz. "We have not reached the end of the road and we want to establish the club in the Bundesliga."
Kaiserslautern start their season on Friday in the first round of the German Cup.
