Katsouranis leaves Panathinaikos by mutual consent

Greece midfielder Kostas Katsouranis has parted company with Panathinaikos after his contract was terminated by mutual agreement, the club announced on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old, who has 98 caps, was club captain but has been criticised after their disappointing start to the season.

Panathinaikos are 12th in the 16-team Greek Super League with only four points from their first five matches.

Club president Giannis Alafouzos visited their training complex in Eastern Attica on Wednesday to tell the squad.

Panathinaikos officials were not immediately available to comment but local media reported that Alafouzos was unhappy with Katsouranis's attitude and influence in the dressing room.

Alafouzos, head of the club's major shareholding group Panathenaic Alliance, was also reported to have informed the squad he had complaints concerning two or three other players but it was not the appropriate time to discuss it.

The news comes the day before the visit of Tottenham Hotspur for the club's second match in Europa League Group J. They lost their opening game 3-0 away to Slovenian side Maribor.