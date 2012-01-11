Lavezzi agent denies Inter deal

The Argentine international has been linked with a big money away from the Serie A giants after a series of dazzling displays both on the domestic front and in the Champions League.

Such displays have seen speculation mount that the 26-year-old won’t be with the Naples side come February 1.

However, his agent Alejandro Mazzoni has denied reports that a potential deal is in place, telling Radio CRC when quizzed on a potential deal: "It's fantasy football!

"This is an invention of journalists, because Inter have never contacted me and Napoli tell me that Inter have never asked Lavezzi."

Yet Mazzoni refused to confirm nor deny whether his client would sign a new deal with the Partenopei.

"His contract expires in 2015. Speaking of an extension means speaking about the market and Lavezzi is not on the market," he added.



ByBen McAleer