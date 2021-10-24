Leicester transfer news: Brendan Rodgers denies reports that Youri Tielemans has rejected new deal

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has moved to dismiss reports that Youri Tielemans has rejected a new contract.

The Belgium international is tied down to the King Power Stadium until 2023.

Stories emerged this week stating that the midfielder had turned down the offer of a new deal.

That opened the door to Tielemans sealing a transfer next summer, with Leicester unlikely to risk losing him for nothing at the end of next season.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea have all been credited with an interest in the 24-year-old.

Juventus, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are also said to be admirers of the former Monaco man.

However, Rodgers has now clarified Tielemans' status by rejecting the claims that he has turned down a new contract.

"There's reports, but there's (been) no turning down," the Leicester boss said ahead of his side's meeting with Brentford on Sunday.

"I think there's just dialogue between the club and Youri's people. I think the club are waiting to hear back.

"But that's something that's out of my control. What I can control is his mentality, his commitment to the team, and you cannot question that.

"My role is to improve him as a player, to ensure he's focused and his commitment is on his performance and the team. I don't think you can argue against that. He's not lost any focus whatsoever. He's a really gifted young player. I love working with him.

"I understand the nature of the game. If his commitment and focus changes, then it becomes an issue. But I don't see that with Youri at all. He's just so professional. He's a really respectful young guy.

"His representatives have a job in terms of trying to do the best they can for him. I try to concentrate on the football side and give him my best."

Leicester fans will be pleased to hear Tielemans has not rejected a new deal, but concern about his future will continue until he puts pen to paper.

The Belgian may well decide to keep his options open for now, and his decision could depend on where Rodgers' side finish this term.

Tielemans will want to be playing Champions League football on a regular basis, and Leicester might not be able to offer him that.

