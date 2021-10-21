Transfer news: Chelsea and Liverpool on red alert as Youri Tielemans rejects Leicester deal

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United have all been handed a boost in their pursuit of Youri Tielemans, who has reportedly rejected the offer of a new contract at Leicester.

The Belgium international was voted as the club's Player of the Year after an excellent season in 2020/21.

Tielemans has also impressed at the start of the current campaign despite Leicester's indifferent form.

He scored a stunning goal as Brendan Rodgers' side beat Manchester United 4-2 at the weekend.

But Tielemans is already looking to the future and could be on the move as early as next summer.

According to 90min, the midfielder has turned down Leicester's offer of a new deal.

Tielemans has just over a year and a half remaining on the contract he signed upon arriving at the King Power Stadium on a permanent basis in 2019.

Leicester will hope to persuade the former Monaco man to commit his future to the club in the coming months.

But while Tielemans is not pushing for an immediate exit, he wants to keep his options open.

Leicester tried to open contract talks before the European Championship, but the player's representatives insisted discussions could only begin after the tournament.

Yet the Foxes have not made the progress they wanted in recent weeks, culminating in Tielemans rejecting their latest offer.

The 24-year-old wants to play Champions League football and Leicester have narrowly missed out on a top-four finish in the Premier League in each of the last two seasons.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are keeping close tabs on the situation.

There is interest in Tielemans from abroad too, with Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich all monitoring the situation.

Leicester will hope to find a solution before next summer, when Tielemans would have just one year left on his contract.

If the Belgian has still not put pen to paper by then, the Foxes might look to cash in on him.

