Liverpool prioritising new contract for Virgil van Dijk over Mohamed Salah

Liverpool will make an improved deal for Virgil van Dijk their priority, despite recent suggestions that Mohamed Salah could be after one himself.

Salah has played down rumours in the Spanish press linking him with a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid – most recently in an interview with Norwegian television.

Speaking to TV2, the Egyptian forward said: “If you ask, I say I want to stay [at Liverpool] as long as I can, but, as I have said before, it is in the hands of the club.”

According to Eurosport, Salah’s comments have been interpreted as the 28-year-old wanting a new contract with the champions.

But the Reds are not likely to deviate from their existing 2021 plans for contracts and transfer business.

Offering van Dijk improved terms has long been the club’s intention, though, with the situation set to be revisited in the near future.

The 2018/19 PFA Player of the Year, who is continuing his rehabilitation from the knee injury sustained against Everton in October, moved to Anfield in January 2018 and is currently tied down until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Salah has the same length of time left to run on his contract, so there is no great need for Liverpool to get a move on just yet, especially with no firm interest from elsewhere in the Premier League’s top scorer, who is their highest earner.

Any new deal for van Dijk is expected to see his wages exceed Salah’s £200,000 a week, however, putting him among the top flight’s very highest earners.

