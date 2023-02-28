Liverpool report: €80m Serie A midfielder is on Reds list, as huge rebuild begins

Liverpool's massive rebuild this summer could begin with an €80 million midfielder – and not Jude Bellingham.

The Reds' poor season continued with yet more disappointment at the weekend, dropping another two points in a goalless draw at Crystal Palace. Liverpool are nine points off fourth spot in the league and clinging to life in the Champions League after a 5-2 drubbing at home to Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16 first leg last week.

Big changes are expected this summer but transfer guru Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) insists that the Reds are targeting at least two midfielders (opens in new tab) this summer.

Jude Bellingham isn't the only midfielder on Liverpool's wishlist (Image credit: Getty)

Italian source Gazzetta dello Sport (opens in new tab) claims that Inter Milan talisman Nicolo Barella has been "followed for some time" by Liverpool scouts Paul Goldrick and Barry Hunter, ahead of this summer's rebuild.

Now 26, Barella has been at the San Siro since 2020 and has established himself as one of the very best midfielders in Italy, capable of operating in a midfield pairing or in a three. He is thought, however to have a value attached to him of around €80 million.

The price may be a sticking point for Liverpool, who are expecting to fork out around £100 million for Bellingham – though outgoings should help with the rebuild.

Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all out of contract at the end of the season, while Spanish outlet Fichajes (opens in new tab) says that Real Madrid have made contact over a move for Fabinho.

Fabinho could leave Liverpool this summer (Image credit: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

Liverpool are also said to be interested in the likes of Matheus Nunes, Mason Mount and Moises Caicedo.

Barella is valued at around €70 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Liverpool stories

Jurgen Klopp has addressed the "clear need" for a Liverpool rebuild this summer – and reports suggest there could be a lot of money spent.

Josko Gvardiol is a top target, with Mason Mount on the wishlist, too. Seven other players are in the summer plans, with an eye on the future as well. A player dubbed "the next Luka Modric" could be targeted, while Benfica's latest starlet Florentino Luis is being considered. 15-year-old Kendry Paez is also being linked.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, meanwhile, is rumoured to be in the running for the Paris Saint-Germain management job.