Liverpool report: Reds 'confident' of landing teenage starlet from Bundesliga

Liverpool are growing increasingly confident of winning the race to sign Jude Bellingham, according to reports.

The Borussia Dortmund (opens in new tab) midfielder is a man in demand with Manchester City (opens in new tab) and Manchester United (opens in new tab) also keen to bring him back to England.

Bellingham is unlikely to depart Signal Iduna Park this summer, with Dortmund keen to keep hold of him for at least another 12 months.

But BVB usually make one big sale per summer – such as Jadon Sancho in 2021 and Erling Haaland this year – so a departure at the end of next season is a distinct possibility.

(Image credit: PA)

Bellingham could be the subject of interest from clubs outside the Premier League, but a return home is the most likely move for the England international.

Jurgen Klopp is a known admirer of the 18-year-old, who has made 90 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions.

But Pep Guardiola is also keen on the teenage starlet, and Manchester United tried to sign him when he left boyhood club Birmingham two years ago.

However, The Sun (opens in new tab) writes that Liverpool (opens in new tab) believe they have the edge over their two northwest rivals.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

City are closing in on the signing of Kalvin Phillips from Leeds (opens in new tab) for £45m, and the Reds believe that deal could help them to land Bellingham.

Competition for game time in City’s midfield would be stiffer than at Liverpool, for whom Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner are all the wrong side of 30.

Klopp could tell Bellingham that he wants to build the whole team around the England international.

United, meanwhile, are thought to be a distant third in the race to sign the youngster.

The Red Devils have struggled to keep pace with City and Liverpool on the field in recent years, and the Premier League’s top two are more attractive destinations at present.